UP man slits daughters' throats, calls police to confess

A 48-year-old man, Shashi Ranjan Mishra, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 11-year-old twin daughters in Kanpur , Uttar Pradesh , NDTV reported. The incident took place at their home early Sunday morning. Mishra, a medical representative by profession, reportedly called the police himself to confess to the crime. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found both girls lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit.

Domestic turmoil Mishra's wife accuses him of being an alcoholic Mishra's wife, Reshma Chhetri, has accused him of being an alcoholic who would regularly beat her and deprive her of food. She alleged he had installed CCTV cameras all over their house. Reshma also claimed that Mishra would not allow her to enter their daughters' rooms and often told her to leave with their son, while he would keep the daughters with him.

Threats made Mishra threatened to kill himself and the twins Reshma has also claimed that Mishra would threaten to kill himself and the twins. She said she was forced to leave the twins behind when she went to stay with her parents because Mishra wouldn't allow her to take them along. After about nine months, she returned as it was difficult living without them.

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Suspicious actions Reshma noticed Mishra took 1 daughter to bathroom The night before the murders, Reshma said everything seemed normal as they had dinner together. However, she noticed on CCTV that Mishra was on his phone for a long time before taking one of his daughters to the bathroom around 2:30am. After returning to the room and turning off the lights, there was no sound from inside. Reshma assumed everyone was asleep until she learned of the tragedy.

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