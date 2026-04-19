UP man slits daughters' throats, calls police to confess
What's the story
A 48-year-old man, Shashi Ranjan Mishra, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 11-year-old twin daughters in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, NDTV reported. The incident took place at their home early Sunday morning. Mishra, a medical representative by profession, reportedly called the police himself to confess to the crime. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found both girls lying in a pool of blood with their throats slit.
Domestic turmoil
Mishra's wife accuses him of being an alcoholic
Mishra's wife, Reshma Chhetri, has accused him of being an alcoholic who would regularly beat her and deprive her of food. She alleged he had installed CCTV cameras all over their house. Reshma also claimed that Mishra would not allow her to enter their daughters' rooms and often told her to leave with their son, while he would keep the daughters with him.
Threats made
Mishra threatened to kill himself and the twins
Reshma has also claimed that Mishra would threaten to kill himself and the twins. She said she was forced to leave the twins behind when she went to stay with her parents because Mishra wouldn't allow her to take them along. After about nine months, she returned as it was difficult living without them.
Suspicious actions
Reshma noticed Mishra took 1 daughter to bathroom
The night before the murders, Reshma said everything seemed normal as they had dinner together. However, she noticed on CCTV that Mishra was on his phone for a long time before taking one of his daughters to the bathroom around 2:30am. After returning to the room and turning off the lights, there was no sound from inside. Reshma assumed everyone was asleep until she learned of the tragedy.
Investigation progress
Investigation underway, forensic team called to collect evidence
Senior police officials reached the scene after receiving information about the murders. A forensic team was called to collect evidence from the house. Mishra has been arrested and is being interrogated by authorities. The bodies of both girls have been sent for postmortem examination as part of legal proceedings in this case. Deputy Commissioner of Police Deependra Nath Chaudhary reportedly confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway into this tragic incident.