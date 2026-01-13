Kanpur: Minor gang-raped by cop, YouTuber; case registered
A 14-year-old girl in Kanpur was allegedly abducted and gang-raped on Monday night by a police sub-inspector, Amit Maurya, and a YouTuber, Shivbaran Yadav.
The two reportedly took her from near railway tracks around 10pm assaulted her inside an SUV for nearly two hours, then left her in a semi-conscious or unconscious state outside her home.
This disturbing case has sparked outrage and renewed concerns about the safety of minors.
What happened after
The victim's brother tried calling the police helpline at midnight but got no response. At the local outpost, officers refused to file an FIR when they learned a cop was involved.
An initial FIR listed unknown persons for kidnapping and rape; after the girl gave her statement to the police on Wednesday, sections under POCSO Act and gang rape were added against both accused.
Yadav has been arrested while Maurya is still missing—police have offered ₹50,000 for tips leading to his arrest.
The family later received threatening WhatsApp messages warning them not to pursue action against Maurya; police are investigating this separately.