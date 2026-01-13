Kanpur: Minor gang-raped by cop, YouTuber; case registered

What happened after

The victim's brother tried calling the police helpline at midnight but got no response. At the local outpost, officers refused to file an FIR when they learned a cop was involved.

An initial FIR listed unknown persons for kidnapping and rape; after the girl gave her statement to the police on Wednesday, sections under POCSO Act and gang rape were added against both accused.

Yadav has been arrested while Maurya is still missing—police have offered ₹50,000 for tips leading to his arrest.

The family later received threatening WhatsApp messages warning them not to pursue action against Maurya; police are investigating this separately.