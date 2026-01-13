Telangana SIT investigates media over harassment, defamation of woman IAS officer India Jan 13, 2026

Telangana Police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into serious allegations against nine media entities, including television and YouTube channels.

These groups are accused of publishing obscene and defamatory content about a woman IAS officer—claims that include fabricated stories about her personal life, fabricated messages presented as evidence, and insinuations about her official postings being linked to personal relationships.

The SIT is handling cases from Hyderabad and Narayanpet, using new legal sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.