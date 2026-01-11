Kanpur: Police hunt for absconding SI after minor's gang-rape
A 14-year-old girl in Kanpur was allegedly abducted and gang-raped around 10pm on Monday, January 5, by a local YouTuber, Shivbaran Yadav, and sub-inspector Amit Kumar Maurya.
The assault reportedly happened near a railway track and lasted about two hours.
While Yadav has been arrested, Maurya is still missing—so police have announced a ₹50,000 reward for any leads that help catch him.
What's happening now?
Kanpur police have set up four special teams to track down the absconding SI, raiding spots across Uttar Pradesh.
The SUV used in the crime (owned by Maurya) has been seized. After the victim bravely named both accused, stricter charges under POCSO and gang rape laws were added to the case.
Two officers have been suspended over their handling of the case, while another faces an internal inquiry.
The girl's statement has been recorded before a magistrate, and further legal action is underway as the investigation continues.