Kanpur police uncover MLM scam duping over 60,000, nearly ₹100cr
Kanpur police just uncovered a huge multilevel marketing (MLM) scam that scammed over 60,000 people out of nearly ₹100 crore.
The scheme promised fake jobs and sold unregistered Ayurvedic products to hopefuls across several states.
Six suspects from Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh were caught in a joint raid, but two main ringleaders are still missing.
Victims bought ₹12,000-₹30,000 kits, recruited others
The group used names like Win Maker Ayurveda to target young job seekers in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.
Victims had to buy pricey kits (₹12,000 to ₹30,000) and then recruit others, classic pyramid-style.
They even held fake events with supposed success stories to make it look legit.
Police seized digital evidence during the raid and have filed a case under the IT Act; now they're freezing bank accounts and searching for more suspects behind this massive operation.