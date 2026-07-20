Kanpur police uncover MLM scam duping over 60,000, nearly ₹100cr

The group used names like Win Maker Ayurveda to target young job seekers in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Victims had to buy pricey kits (₹12,000 to ₹30,000) and then recruit others, classic pyramid-style.

They even held fake events with supposed success stories to make it look legit.

Police seized digital evidence during the raid and have filed a case under the IT Act; now they're freezing bank accounts and searching for more suspects behind this massive operation.