Kanpur seals 16 coaching centers after Lucknow fire tragedy

Ongoing crackdown

22 more establishments identified for action

The KDA has identified 22 more establishments that will be acted against in the first phase of this enforcement drive. "The process of identifying, sealing, and taking further action against establishments found violating norms will continue," the KDA said in a statement. Abhay Pandey, KDA Secretary, said constructions built contrary to plans would be sealed, and basements used for activities other than parking/storage would also be sealed.