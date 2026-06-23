Kanpur seals 16 coaching centers after Lucknow fire tragedy
What's the story
The Kanpur Development Authority (KDA) has launched a major crackdown on coaching centers and commercial establishments that are allegedly violating safety and building codes. The move comes after a devastating fire in Lucknow's Aliganj area, which killed 15 people, mostly students and trainees. On June 22, KDA officials sealed 16 establishments across four zones in the city.
Ongoing crackdown
22 more establishments identified for action
The KDA has identified 22 more establishments that will be acted against in the first phase of this enforcement drive. "The process of identifying, sealing, and taking further action against establishments found violating norms will continue," the KDA said in a statement. Abhay Pandey, KDA Secretary, said constructions built contrary to plans would be sealed, and basements used for activities other than parking/storage would also be sealed.
Safety concerns
Kakadeo coaching mandi under scrutiny
The coaching mandi in Kakadeo, which houses over 100 institutions for various competitive exams, is also under scrutiny. The action comes as authorities across Uttar Pradesh are closely monitoring coaching hubs and commercial buildings after the Aliganj fire tragedy. A reality check at major coaching clusters in Lucknow revealed widespread fire safety deficiencies such as narrow staircases, exposed electrical wiring, overcrowded corridors, and inadequate emergency evacuation systems.
Ongoing investigation
Investigators probing fire tragedy's possible causes
Investigators probing the Aliganj tragedy are looking into possible violations of building bylaws, fire safety norms, and occupancy permissions. Authorities suspect that inadequate emergency exits may have contributed to the high death toll. The enforcement drive in Kanpur aims to prevent similar tragedies by ensuring compliance with fire and structural safety regulations.