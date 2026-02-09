Kanpur tobacco tycoon's son crashes Lamborghini; FIR names 'unknown person' 

A recent Lamborghini crash in Kanpur has raised eyebrows after an FIR was filed against an "unknown person." However, videos from the scene show a man, later identified as Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco trader AK Mishra, exiting the luxury vehicle. The accident took place on Sunday afternoon near Gwal Toli, when the Lamborghini allegedly lost control and hit pedestrians, injuring six. One of the injured, Mohammad Taufiq, suffered serious leg injuries and is now stable after being hospitalized.

Discrepancy uncovered Discrepancy raises questions Police have yet to offer an official comment on the disparity between the FIR and the visuals. Videos that have gone viral also show Shivam with bodyguards at the scene. The footage shows that Shivam was promptly taken away from the scene of the collision before any medical tests could be done.

Medical oversight Mishra allegedly suffered a minor heart attack Reportedly, Mishra suffered a minor heart attack after the crash and was rushed to a hospital. This led to no on-site medical examination or preliminary tests being conducted at the scene. DCP Atul Srivastava confirmed an FIR has been registered but did not address the discrepancy between the FIR and visuals. The police are verifying Mishra's medical claim related to the heart attack.

