Kanpur: Tycoon's son arrested for hit-and-run after 4-day manhunt

Shivam's driver claimed he was sitting beside him

Police arrested Shivam four days after the incident, following video evidence that even showed security pulling him from the driver's seat.

While his father claimed their chauffeur Mohan Lal was driving, Lal later said Shivam had suffered a seizure while sitting beside him.

However, police maintained Shivam was behind the wheel, while the initial complaint did not name the driver.

A Kanpur court also rejected Lal's surrender application since he wasn't named in the case.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the Lamborghini has been seized and sent for inspection.