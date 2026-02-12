Kanpur: Tycoon's son arrested for hit-and-run after 4-day manhunt
Shivam Mishra, son of tobacco tycoon KK Mishra, was arrested after a Lamborghini Revuelto he was driving crashed into an autorickshaw and a bike in Kanpur on February 8, injuring several people.
The car, worth ₹10 crore, hit a pole near Jhula Park Crossing on VIP Road.
CCTV footage and eyewitnesses pointed to Shivam as the driver.
Shivam's driver claimed he was sitting beside him
Police arrested Shivam four days after the incident, following video evidence that even showed security pulling him from the driver's seat.
While his father claimed their chauffeur Mohan Lal was driving, Lal later said Shivam had suffered a seizure while sitting beside him.
However, police maintained Shivam was behind the wheel, while the initial complaint did not name the driver.
A Kanpur court also rejected Lal's surrender application since he wasn't named in the case.
The investigation is still ongoing, and the Lamborghini has been seized and sent for inspection.