Kanpur woman dies by suicide after spinal illness, leaves note
A 28-year-old woman from Kanpur, Nikki (also known as Vaishnavi), died by suicide after a tough struggle with a long-term spinal illness.
She left behind a heartfelt note thanking her husband and in-laws for their support and gently asked them not to grieve her passing.
Kanpur woman's note lists recipients
In her note, Nikki requested that her jewelry go to her younger brother-in-law's future wife and that her phone be given to her mother-in-law.
She had just cleared the written Delhi Police exam but was worried about health issues holding her back.
Police said she was deeply affected by her illness, but there were no allegations against anyone.
Nikki is survived by her husband, who works for Madhya Pradesh Railways, and their young son.
Her body has been sent for autopsy, with further steps pending the report.