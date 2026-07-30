Kanwar Yatra begins and Delhi Police warns of traffic jams

Expect major slowdowns on roads like Najafgarh Firni Road, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Dev Prakash Shastri Marg, Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, and sections of the Outer Ring Road.

Officials in Muzaffarnagar are diverting vehicles from Haridwar and Saharanpur through Deoband, Pachenda, Mirapur, and Mawana; emergency vehicles will get police escorts.

To help things run smoothly, there is extra CCTV monitoring, medical camps along the way, emergency teams ready to assist, and in Ghaziabad, heavy goods vehicles entering the city from Delhi are being redirected via expressways.

If you are headed to Haridwar yourself, use the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor.