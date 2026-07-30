Kanwar Yatra begins and Delhi Police warns of traffic jams
Kanwar Yatra kicked off on July 30, and Delhi is bracing for a huge crowd: over 40 million devotees heading to Haridwar and other holy spots to collect Ganga water.
With so many people on the move, Delhi Police have put out a traffic advisory, warning of possible jams around Kanwariya camps and key routes.
Delhi routes face diversions and slowdowns
Expect major slowdowns on roads like Najafgarh Firni Road, Rohtak Road, Pankha Road, Dev Prakash Shastri Marg, Nangloi-Najafgarh Road, and sections of the Outer Ring Road.
Officials in Muzaffarnagar are diverting vehicles from Haridwar and Saharanpur through Deoband, Pachenda, Mirapur, and Mawana; emergency vehicles will get police escorts.
To help things run smoothly, there is extra CCTV monitoring, medical camps along the way, emergency teams ready to assist, and in Ghaziabad, heavy goods vehicles entering the city from Delhi are being redirected via expressways.
If you are headed to Haridwar yourself, use the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor.