Kanwar Yatra closes schools across UP, MP, Uttarakhand, Delhi NCR
Schools are closed today in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Delhi NCR because of the Kanwar Yatra.
With thousands of devotees heading to Shiva temples, officials want to keep students safe and avoid traffic chaos.
Major roads have been diverted, and security is tighter along the pilgrimage routes.
UP MP schools closed near temples
Uttar Pradesh districts like Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, and Ghaziabad have shut schools since they're right on the main yatra paths.
Varanasi and Ayodhya switched to online classes or gave holidays near big temples.
In Madhya Pradesh, places like Ujjain and Jabalpur closed schools around famous Shiva spots like Mahakal Temple.
Haridwar district administration also paused classes for Classes 1 to 12 due to crowds.
Plus, there's a heavy rainfall alert in some Uttar Pradesh districts, so parents are being told to check official updates instead of random social media posts.