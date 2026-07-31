Kanwar Yatra diversions block dozens of trucks on Ghaziabad EPE
Because of Kanwar Yatra traffic diversions, dozens of heavy vehicles have been stuck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE) in Ghaziabad since July 29.
Trucks aren't allowed into Ghaziabad until August 12 and into Meerut only during the day until August 12, so drivers are being rerouted to NH-9, leading to long delays and headaches for transporters.
Nearly 200 trucks blocked at interchanges
Nearly 200 trucks were blocked at key interchanges like Duhai and Dasna, with drivers like Raj Kumar and Sohan Pal saying they've tried multiple times to exit but keep getting turned around.
Mohammad Ismail was just hoping things might ease up at night.
Police said trucks must exit at Dasna and promised to check for any enforcement issues.
The restrictions are meant to keep things safe during the Kanwar Yatra, but for now, truckers are stuck waiting it out.