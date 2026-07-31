Kanwar Yatra diversions block dozens of trucks on Ghaziabad EPE

Nearly 200 trucks were blocked at key interchanges like Duhai and Dasna, with drivers like Raj Kumar and Sohan Pal saying they've tried multiple times to exit but keep getting turned around.

Mohammad Ismail was just hoping things might ease up at night.

Police said trucks must exit at Dasna and promised to check for any enforcement issues.

The restrictions are meant to keep things safe during the Kanwar Yatra, but for now, truckers are stuck waiting it out.