Kanwar Yatra diversions cause hours-long traffic jams in Ghaziabad, Noida
India
If you were stuck in traffic around Ghaziabad or Noida on Monday, you weren't alone; Kanwar Yatra diversions led to hours-long jams on main routes like the Delhi-Meerut Expressway and NH-9.
With pilgrims walking back from Haridwar, authorities had to close some roads and reroute vehicles, making commutes a real headache.
Noida deploys 2,500 police personnel
Noida deployed 2,500 police personnel to help manage the chaos and keep things moving.
Officials say things should return to normal after August 12 as the Kanwar Yatra wraps up.
Until then, it's best to plan alternate routes if you need to travel through these areas.