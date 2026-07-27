Kanwar Yatra Jul 30 Aug 11 triggers staged Delhi-Haridwar restrictions
Heads up if you're traveling near Delhi or Haridwar: the Kanwar Yatra is back from July 30 to August 11, and authorities are rolling out strict traffic rules.
Heavy vehicles will be restricted on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway and Ganga Canal Road starting July 30, and from August 4-12, all vehicles are banned on these routes.
This annual pilgrimage draws huge numbers of devotees carrying Ganga water to Shiva temples.
Authorities reserve Delhi-Haridwar lane for kanwariyas
To keep things running smoothly, a section of the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway will be reserved exclusively for kanwariyas.
Police divers will be stationed at major bathing spots along the Ganga Canal Road for extra safety.
A temporary police station at Rampur Tiraha (Delhi-Dehradun Highway) will have around 20 officers helping manage crowds and assist pilgrims.
The authorities are working hard to make sure everyone stays safe during this massive event.