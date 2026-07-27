Kanwar Yatra: Northern Railway adds trains and Haryana Roadways busses

Big update for anyone heading out for Kanwar Yatra this year!

From July 30 to August 14, Northern Railway is rolling out extra trains to Haridwar and Rishikesh, including extended routes and daily Mela specials.

Haryana Roadways is also pitching in with two daily busses from Ballabhgarh (5:30am and 8 p.m.), plus more if things get busy, so getting there should be a lot easier.