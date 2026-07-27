Kanwar Yatra: Northern Railway adds trains and Haryana Roadways busses
India
Big update for anyone heading out for Kanwar Yatra this year!
From July 30 to August 14, Northern Railway is rolling out extra trains to Haridwar and Rishikesh, including extended routes and daily Mela specials.
Haryana Roadways is also pitching in with two daily busses from Ballabhgarh (5:30am and 8 p.m.), plus more if things get busy, so getting there should be a lot easier.
Ghaziabad, Mirzapur restrict heavy vehicles
Ghaziabad Police will restrict heavy vehicles from July 29 to August 12, diverting them to alternate highways.
Light vehicles face extra rules near Dudheshwarnath Temple starting August 5.
Mirzapur is banning heavy vehicles all through Sawan, setting up alternate routes and a temporary police station to keep things safe and smooth for everyone on the road.