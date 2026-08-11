Kanwar Yatra sees 4.43cr devotees return with Haridwar Ganga water
This year's Kanwar Yatra broke all records, with around 4.43 crore devotees returning home with Ganga water from Haridwar by Monday evening.
Just on Monday alone, nearly 63.6 lakh pilgrims arrived for the annual journey, which runs from July 30 to August 11 during the month of Sawan.
Kanwariyas carry Ganga water offerings
Kanwariyas, devotees of Lord Shiva, walk long distances carrying Ganga water in colorful containers, which they later offer at Shiva temples during Shivratri.
It's a huge spiritual tradition and means a lot to those taking part.
Uttarakhand manages medical services and traffic
With so many people on the move, Uttarakhand officials set up medical help, drinking water points, and rest stops along the route.
They also managed traffic with traffic diversions and restrictions for Kanwariyas to keep things safe and smooth throughout the 15-day yatra.