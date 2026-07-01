Kanwar Yatra underway with 4 cr devotees expected in Haridwar
India
The Kanwar Yatra, a huge annual pilgrimage for Shiva devotees, is under way this July with more than 4 crore people expected in Haridwar.
Devotees, called Kanwariyas, walk or drive to collect Ganga water and offer it at Shiva temples back home.
With such massive crowds, state governments are stepping up security and making sure everything runs smoothly.
Authorities expand security and support services
Extra police, CCTV cameras, and medical stations have been set up along the yatra routes.
In Haridwar, there are temporary shelters and food centers to help manage the influx.
Officials are reminding everyone to stick to guidelines and keep things orderly so the experience stays safe for all.