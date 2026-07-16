Kanwariyas reportedly damage pickup returning from Haridwar near Khadar Chowk
India
A group of kanwariyas reportedly damaged a pickup truck on Wednesday near Khadar Chowk, Muzaffarnagar, after the vehicle brushed against one of the kanwars during their return from Haridwar with holy water.
Police arrived quickly, brought the situation under control, and seized the truck.
The incident briefly disrupted traffic, but things got back to normal soon after.
Uttarakhand, UP coordinate Kanwar Yatra safety
With the Kanwar Yatra set for July 30 to August 11, authorities in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh are stepping up safety measures.
Top police officials have held meetings to coordinate traffic and law-and-order plans across states, aiming for a safe event with the twin objectives of "Zero Incident" and "Zero Accident" as their goal.