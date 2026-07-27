Kapil Sibal pledges ₹1cr legal aid for NEET protesters

Kapil Sibal, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP, has pledged ₹1 crore to help students facing police action after the NEET protests.

He announced plans to set up a legal aid network, document police actions, and connect affected students with volunteer lawyers.

Sibal called on lawyers and citizens nationwide to join in, saying, "Wherever the law is misused and false cases are filed against peaceful protesters, we will stand with them. Our lawyers will support them across India."