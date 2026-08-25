Karimnagar brothers arrested for allegedly killing Nune Venkatamma over superstition

During an April 5 family discussion about Venkatamma's health, worries about this superstition came up.

Police say this led her sons, the elder son, Nune Sammaiah, and younger son, Nune Srinivas, to take her out of the house when no one else was around and throw her into a nearby well.

At first, the family initially reported Venkatamma's death as an accidental fall into the well, but investigators spotted inconsistencies and uncovered the truth.

Both brothers are now in custody as police continue their investigation.