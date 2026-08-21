Karnal teenager represented India at US international Mars program
India
Yashika, a Class 11 student and 17-year-old from Karnal, just represented India at a U.S.-based international space program.
15 days, she joined students from 35 countries to brainstorm ideas for Mars exploration and got to see NASA's real research in action.
Yashika selected through essays and interviews
Yashika was picked through essays, interviews, and a NASA expert review by the Foundation for International Space Education.
Her mentor, Dr. Parul, shared that the program lets students learn directly from astronauts and top scientists.
Inspired by Kalpana Chawla (also from Karnal), Yashika dreams of becoming an aeronautical engineer.
Her dad says this experience will really help shape her future goals.