Karnataka: 11-year-old girl dies after touching live wire in school

Police investigating cause of death

Police have started investigating what led to Tanushree's death, while people in her village are blaming school staff for negligence.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened—Karnataka has already spent ₹114 crore relocating electric poles and wires from 1,783 locations on school and college premises.

The state also has rules meant to keep students safe from exposed wires, but incidents like this show there's still work to do.