Karnataka: 11-year-old girl dies after touching live wire in school
An 11-year-old student named Tanushree lost her life after getting electrocuted at her government school in Raichur, Karnataka.
She went to drink water on the school premises during her midday meal break and is suspected to have come into contact with a live wire connected to a water purification unit, after which she collapsed.
Even though she was rushed to the hospital, doctors couldn't save her.
Police investigating cause of death
Police have started investigating what led to Tanushree's death, while people in her village are blaming school staff for negligence.
This isn't the first time something like this has happened—Karnataka has already spent ₹114 crore relocating electric poles and wires from 1,783 locations on school and college premises.
The state also has rules meant to keep students safe from exposed wires, but incidents like this show there's still work to do.