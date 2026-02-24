Karnataka: 14-year-old boy dies of suspected heart attack
A 14-year-old boy named Muzammil, a Class 9 student from Rajiv Gandhi Residential High School in Karnataka's Davangere district, reportedly died of a suspected heart attack around 3am.
He collapsed at home around 3am after waking up and passed away on the way to the hospital, leaving his family and friends in shock.
Parents rushed him to hospital
Muzammil was the middle child of three siblings. His parents, Chaman Saab and Fatima, rushed him to the hospital but couldn't save him.
The loss has deeply affected his school community—teachers and staff shared heartfelt condolences, with Thippeswamy from Gyan Jyothi Vidya Sanstha expressing condolences.
Similar incident in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra, another 14-year-old boy named Ayush Dharmendra Singh died from a heart attack during a school trip to Imagicaa Theme Park.
Both incidents have left many young people and their families shaken.