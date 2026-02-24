Karnataka: 14-year-old boy dies of suspected heart attack India Feb 24, 2026

A 14-year-old boy named Muzammil, a Class 9 student from Rajiv Gandhi Residential High School in Karnataka's Davangere district, reportedly died of a suspected heart attack around 3am.

He collapsed at home around 3am after waking up and passed away on the way to the hospital, leaving his family and friends in shock.