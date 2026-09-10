Karnataka advances 13 elevated corridors in Bengaluru, 11 tendered ₹13,262.7cr

The Bangalore Development Authority will take up land acquisition for these corridors, and a survey of properties likely to be affected had already been undertaken.

This fits into Bengaluru's Integrated Transport Plan 2020, aiming to speed up travel and ease bottlenecks at busy junctions.

The government also checked in on white-topping works (basically upgrading road surfaces), with more than half of the planned 120.69km already done.

Plus, there are talks about setting up an Economic Development Agency to boost jobs and investment in Greater Bengaluru, but that still needs final approval.