Karnataka advances 13 elevated corridors in Bengaluru, 11 tendered ₹13,262.7cr
Bengaluru is getting a major upgrade: Karnataka's government is pushing ahead with 13 proposed elevated corridors stretching 120km across the city.
The goal? Make commuting smoother and cut down on those endless traffic jams.
Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar just reviewed the project, which is currently tendering for 11 corridors covering 75.6km, with a price tag of ₹13,262.7 crore.
Bangalore Development Authority to acquire land
The Bangalore Development Authority will take up land acquisition for these corridors, and a survey of properties likely to be affected had already been undertaken.
This fits into Bengaluru's Integrated Transport Plan 2020, aiming to speed up travel and ease bottlenecks at busy junctions.
The government also checked in on white-topping works (basically upgrading road surfaces), with more than half of the planned 120.69km already done.
Plus, there are talks about setting up an Economic Development Agency to boost jobs and investment in Greater Bengaluru, but that still needs final approval.