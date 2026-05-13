Karnataka allows religious symbols with school and college uniforms India May 13, 2026

Karnataka just updated its school and college uniform rules: students can now wear religious or traditional symbols like turbans, sacred threads, rudraksha beads, Shiva beads, and headscarves along with their uniforms.

This change comes after a recent incident where some students were told to remove their sacred thread before an exam.

Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa says the new policy aims to make campuses more inclusive.