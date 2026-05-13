Karnataka allows religious symbols with school and college uniforms
Karnataka just updated its school and college uniform rules: students can now wear religious or traditional symbols like turbans, sacred threads, rudraksha beads, Shiva beads, and headscarves along with their uniforms.
This change comes after a recent incident where some students were told to remove their sacred thread before an exam.
Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa says the new policy aims to make campuses more inclusive.
Hijab ban under Supreme Court review
These rules apply across all government, aided, and private schools and colleges in Karnataka.
Students can wear permitted religious items as long as they don't disrupt discipline or security.
Schools can't stop anyone from entering class or exams for wearing these symbols, but dress codes for big state and national exams won't change.
The hijab ban is still under legal review by the Supreme Court.