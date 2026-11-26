With up to 300,000 estimated burns cases reported each year, and most specialized care limited to Bengaluru and Mysuru, this policy is set to change things.

District-level units will now offer emergency treatment, surgeries, and long-term rehab closer to home.

As Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey, Principal Secretary (Health), put it, "With the Cabinet approval in place, the next step is implementation. We will work toward putting the various components of the policy in place."