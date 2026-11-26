Karnataka approves pioneering burns rehabilitation policy and upgrades BMCRI center
Karnataka has approved a first-of-its-kind Burns Rehabilitation Policy, aiming to make life easier for burn survivors across the state.
The plan includes setting up 15-bed burns care wards in district hospitals and government medical college hospitals, plus upgrading BMCRI's Mahabodhi Burns Care Centre into a Centre of Excellence.
Karnataka districts to provide burns care
With up to 300,000 estimated burns cases reported each year, and most specialized care limited to Bengaluru and Mysuru, this policy is set to change things.
District-level units will now offer emergency treatment, surgeries, and long-term rehab closer to home.
As Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey, Principal Secretary (Health), put it, "With the Cabinet approval in place, the next step is implementation. We will work toward putting the various components of the policy in place."