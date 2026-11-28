ASHA workers began their strike on November 17, asking for ₹15,000 a month since their pay hadn't changed in three years.

Right now, they get ₹5,000 from the state, ₹2,000 from the center, and about ₹2,000 in incentives.

While this new hike doesn't fully meet their demands, the government has assured them of more talks and possible future increases.