Karnataka ASHA workers return after D K Shivakumar promised ₹2,000
After nearly two weeks of striking, Karnataka's ASHA workers are heading back to work.
The breakthrough came when Chief Minister D K Shivakumar promised a ₹2,000 monthly raise, bumping up their honorarium starting January 2027.
This agreement followed detailed discussions between the workers and state officials.
Strike began November 17 demanding ₹15,000
ASHA workers began their strike on November 17, asking for ₹15,000 a month since their pay hadn't changed in three years.
Right now, they get ₹5,000 from the state, ₹2,000 from the center, and about ₹2,000 in incentives.
While this new hike doesn't fully meet their demands, the government has assured them of more talks and possible future increases.