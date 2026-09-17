Karnataka banks extend relief package to 101 drought-hit taluks
Karnataka's banks are stepping up to help farmers in 101 drought-affected taluks with a relief package.
After a key meeting, the State Level Bankers's Committee (SLBC) decided these areas needed urgent support.
Farmers will get a 12-month moratorium on loan repayments, and in the hardest-hit places, that repayment period could stretch up to 60 months.
Kisan Credit Card coverage expanded
The plan also expands Kisan Credit Card coverage and brings in new credit options so farmers can keep their work going despite tough weather.
The relief kicks off October 11, 2026, and runs through January 6, 2027.
Uma Mahadevan from the state government called for quick action and teamwork between banks and officials.
Canara Bank is leading efforts to make sure everything stays transparent and truly helps those who need it most.