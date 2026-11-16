Karnataka bans half helmets, fines footpath riding ₹5,000 then ₹10,000
Big changes are coming to Karnataka's roads around the New Year.
The state is banning half helmets and cracking down on riding two-wheelers on footpaths: get caught and it's a ₹5,000 fine the first time, ₹10,000 if you do it again.
If you keep breaking the rules, your vehicle could even be seized.
The government says these steps are all about making roads safer for everyone.
Karnataka mandates taxi meters, seizure risk
Karnataka is also making meters mandatory for all taxis, including app-based ones like Ola and Uber.
Skip the meter, and your car might get seized. Plus, there's now a pause on new Green SM taxi registrations to protect local drivers.