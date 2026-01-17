Karnataka biker dies after stray dog chase in Belagavi
Vishwanath Shirol, 44, lost his life on January 15 in Athani town, Karnataka, after a stray dog chased him while he was riding his bike.
Startled by the sudden pursuit, he crashed into a house wall and was killed in the crash.
CCTV footage later confirmed the dog's involvement—something witnesses hadn't realized at first.
Family's loss and growing stray dog problem
Shirol was the only earning member for his wife and three kids, making this loss especially tough for them.
He'd actually been bitten by a stray dog before.
The case is being handled by Athani Police Station.
With residents reporting a growing stray dog population in Belagavi, officials are stepping up: a proposal to build a dedicated shelter has been made, the committee approved enhancing the existing sterilization center, and plans include expanding sterilization capacity and identifying feeding-zone locations to help prevent more incidents like this.