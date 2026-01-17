Karnataka biker dies after stray dog chase in Belagavi

Family's loss and growing stray dog problem

Shirol was the only earning member for his wife and three kids, making this loss especially tough for them.

He'd actually been bitten by a stray dog before.

The case is being handled by Athani Police Station.

With residents reporting a growing stray dog population in Belagavi, officials are stepping up: a proposal to build a dedicated shelter has been made, the committee approved enhancing the existing sterilization center, and plans include expanding sterilization capacity and identifying feeding-zone locations to help prevent more incidents like this.