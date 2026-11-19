Karnataka Cabinet okays over ₹14,250cr projects and Bengaluru gets ₹4,000cr
Big news for Karnataka: the state Cabinet just okayed projects worth over ₹14,250 crore, including over ₹4,000 crore for Bengaluru city projects and around ₹10,250 crore for nine State Highways.
Bengaluru alone gets ₹4,000 crore for better roads, including 130km of white-topping and an elevated stretch from Silk Board to K.R. Puram Metro.
Karnataka highways ₹10,250cr, 2,000 electric busses
Nine state highways across districts like Mysuru and Mandya will be improved with ₹10,250 crore to make travel smoother.
The state's also rolling out 2,000 electric busses (with World Bank help) to cut pollution in cities.
Plus, instead of cash transfers, 5,000 minority students in B.E. and BCA courses will get laptops, making digital learning a bit more accessible.