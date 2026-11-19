Big news for Karnataka: the state Cabinet just okayed projects worth over ₹14,250 crore, including over ₹4,000 crore for Bengaluru city projects and around ₹10,250 crore for nine State Highways.

Bengaluru alone gets ₹4,000 crore for better roads, including 130km of white-topping and an elevated stretch from Silk Board to K.R. Puram Metro.