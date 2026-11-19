Karnataka's Cabinet has ordered the confiscation of Basava Mantapa, a book by Ravi Hanj, after Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders said it distorts the teachings of Basavanna, a figure deeply respected in their community.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara explained that normally, they do not take swift action based on petitions, but in this case a decision was taken since its impact is likely to be felt across the State.