Karnataka Cabinet orders confiscation of 'Basava Mantapa' by Ravi Hanj
Karnataka's Cabinet has ordered the confiscation of Basava Mantapa, a book by Ravi Hanj, after Veerashaiva-Lingayat leaders said it distorts the teachings of Basavanna, a figure deeply respected in their community.
Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara explained that normally, they do not take swift action based on petitions, but in this case a decision was taken since its impact is likely to be felt across the State.
Complaints mount over 'Basava Mantapa'
The book's release sparked strong protests, with Basava Samiti filing a police complaint and BJP state president BY Vijayendra also seeking action against the publisher and the author.
Community leaders criticized how Basavanna, who stood for equality and a casteless society, was portrayed.
The Cabinet also agreed to write to the Centre to get Hanj's videos removed from social media to help keep things peaceful in Karnataka.