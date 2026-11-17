Karnataka caps taxi surge pricing at 20% and introduces meters
Karnataka is set to implement a 20% limit on surge pricing for taxis, aiming to make rides fairer, especially during busy times like festivals and rush hour.
The overhaul also includes the introduction of physical meters in taxis, aiming to improve transparency and fairness in fare calculations.
Karnataka modernizes taxi rules for affordability
This update is all about making taxi rides more affordable and transparent for everyone, while still keeping things fair for drivers.
By modernizing its old regulations, Karnataka hopes to create a smoother, more reliable experience whether you're catching a cab after class or heading out with friends.