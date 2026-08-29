Karnataka CID grills Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar over alleged KPSC scam

Gangwar's questioning came right after Enforcement Directorate (ED) teams conducted searches at his residence in Bengaluru and his native place in Uttar Pradesh, examining the financial transactions and possible money trail linked to the alleged irregularities.

Meanwhile, his leave, citing his father's health condition, raised eyebrows since he couldn't be found during searches.

The case has also sparked political drama: Union minister for heavy industries and steel HD Kumaraswamy questioned Home Minister Priyank Kharge over the government's handling of the issue and sought clarification about the officer's whereabouts.

Gangwar's answers might finally shed light on what really happened behind the scenes.