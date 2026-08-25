Karnataka CID raids KPSC Bengaluru over alleged veterinary exam irregularities

CID officers have seized 658 OMR carbon sheets from candidates and sent them for forensic testing to spot any tampering.

All 329 exam takers have been called in for questioning.

This crackdown follows earlier raids by the Enforcement Directorate, which had conducted searches at more than 21 locations in connection with the alleged large-scale recruitment and financial irregularities.

The investigation is now focused on figuring out how deep this goes and who was involved.