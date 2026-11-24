Karnataka CM D.K. Shivakumar urges ASHA workers to end strike
Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has asked ASHA health workers to call off their strike for higher pay, even though he's currently on a visit to Japan.
The workers are demanding a ₹15,000 monthly honorarium, and Shivakumar reached out via video call after facing criticism for being away during the protest.
Karnataka CM promises finance department talks
Shivakumar assured the workers that their concerns about rising costs are valid and said the government supports them through schemes like Gruha Lakshmi.
He promised to discuss their demands with the Finance Department and urged them to wait until the Assembly session, saying he would meet with them after returning from Japan.