Karnataka CM greenlights ₹16,000cr rural roads infrastructure development plan
Karnataka's Chief Minister D K Shivakumar just greenlit a massive ₹16,000 crore boost for rural infrastructure.
The main goal? To build and upgrade roads connecting villages to cities, so it's easier for people and goods to get around.
It's all part of the state's push to make sure growth isn't just limited to urban areas.
Karnataka investment expected to create jobs
Better roads mean smoother access to schools, hospitals, and jobs for people living in rural Karnataka.
The investment is expected to create new job opportunities and improve daily life in these communities.
As CM Shivakumar put it, rural areas must not lag behind their urban counterparts, and this move is a big step toward bridging that gap.