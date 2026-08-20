Karnataka CM Shivakumar backs Mekedatu and urges interstate cooperation
India
Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is making a strong case for the Mekedatu project, saying it could help not just Karnataka, but also Tamil Nadu and Puducherry by supporting farmers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
He stressed the need for teamwork between states to make it happen.
D.K. Shivakumar calls for Cauvery talks
Shivakumar also backed the idea of solving river disputes, like the ongoing Cauvery issue, through open talks instead of endless arguments.
He wants to move from "water sharing" to "water cooperation," and he emphasized protecting Karnataka's rights while making sure everyone gets a fair deal.