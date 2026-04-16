Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah directs water preparations amid forecasted dry spell
India
Karnataka is prepping for a dry spell this year, with forecasts showing less rain than usual in almost all districts.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has told officials to make sure everyone gets enough drinking water through the summer, especially as some areas are already feeling the pinch.
Karnataka government deploys tankers and borewells
Right now, 598 gram panchayats across 114 taluks are facing water shortages.
The government is sending out 129 tankers to help 137 villages, and using hundreds of borewells to keep another 515 villages supplied.
With reservoirs running low, drinking water gets top priority over farming needs.
Siddaramaiah also wants fertilizer supplies closely watched so there's no hoarding if supply gets disrupted.