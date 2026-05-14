Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says uniform rules unchanged, traditional items allowed
India
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says there's no change to the state's school uniform policy: students can keep wearing traditional and religious items like janivara, Shiva dhara, rudraksh, turbans, and hijab with their uniforms.
But things not already part of school tradition, like saffron shawls, are still not allowed.
BJP criticizes hijab, Siddaramaiah defends customs
This comes after BJP criticized the government for allowing hijab in schools.
Siddaramaiah emphasized that only customs already in use will continue: no new additions.
He also called out the center over NEET exam chaos, pointing out Karnataka's smooth CET process and sharing concern for students left hanging by NEET uncertainty.