Karnataka Congress MLA arrested in international money laundering case

Veerendra linked to 5 casinos in Goa

ED officials found Veerendra had connections to five casinos in Goa plus international setups, which they believe were used to move illicit money around—sometimes by faking credit card payments.

Papers seized during the raids suggest he was planning to buy a casino from Santiago Martin (who's already under scrutiny himself).

The probe is also looking into how Veerendra and his family paid for luxury SUVs, hinting at more hidden money trails.

For now, Veerendra remains in ED custody as the case unfolds.