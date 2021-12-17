India 'Enjoy rape': Karnataka Congress MLA apologizes for comment in Assembly

'Enjoy rape': Karnataka Congress MLA apologizes for comment in Assembly

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Published on Dec 17, 2021, 01:05 pm

A senior Congress leader has invited backlash after trivializing rape in a state Assembly.

KR Ramesh Kumar, a senior Congress party leader, made a controversial comment on sexual violence while speaking in the state legislative Assembly on Thursday. He said rapes should be "enjoyed" when they are unavoidable. Some members in the House subsequently burst into laughter. The legislator later apologized calling it an "off the cut" remark. Here are more details on this.

Context Why does this story matter?

Image source: Ramesh Lalwani/Flickr (Representational).

Kumar's comment is a grim reminder of India's rape culture. He is not the first politician to make such a comment. Just earlier this year, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra had taken a victim blaming stance while referring to a rape case in Mysuru. An average of 77 rape cases were reported daily across India in 2020, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

Comment What happened in Karnataka Assembly?

Image source: Chase Carter/Flickr (Representational).

The outrageous comment was made during a discussion on farmers' issues in the Karnataka Assembly. House Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said he could not allot time to all members to speak. "I feel, let's enjoy the situation. I can't keep this under control." Thereafter, Kumar said, "There's a saying...When rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That's exactly the position you are in."

Hours after the incident, Kumar apologized in a post on Twitter. He said, "I would like to express my sincere apologies to everyone for the indifferent and negligent comment I made in today's assembly about "Rape!" "My intention was not trivialize or make light of the heinous crime, but an off the cuff remark! I will choose my words carefully henceforth! (sic)"

Party's take Congress condemns 'insensitive banter'

Meanwhile, the Congress has distanced itself from the controversy. "Congress Party disapproves the exchange of highly objectionable & insensitive banter between Karnataka Assembly Speaker & Sr. Congress MLA in the House," party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted. "Speaker as custodian & Sr legislators are expected to be role models & should desist from such unacceptable behaviour (sic)," he added.

Image source: Nilroy/Wikimedia Commons (Representational).

Kumar has a history of making such problematic comments. In February 2019, he had compared himself to a rape survivor. He was the Assembly Speaker at that time and made the statement in context of an audio tape controversy involving him. He remarked his situation "was like that of a rape victim, as they too are supposedly questioned about the incident repeatedly."