Karnataka contractors plan protests over ₹38,000cr unpaid government bills
India
Karnataka's contractors are gearing up for protests, frustrated by ₹38,000 crore in unpaid bills from government projects since 2021-22.
Despite a big promise made during the March 6 protest to clear all dues at once, about 1.5 lakh contractors are still waiting for their money and say enough is enough.
Contractors threaten protests unless government pays
Contractors say repeated talks with state leaders haven't helped, and they feel ignored.
The Contractors's Association warns that unless the government pays up soon, they'll have no choice but to hit the streets again.
As they put it, the ongoing delays and unmet promises will trigger new protests unless immediate steps are taken.