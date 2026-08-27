Karnataka declares 101 taluks drought affected after 465mm rainfall
India
Karnataka has named 101 taluks as drought-affected this year, thanks to much lower than usual rainfall, just 465mm instead of the normal 666mm between June and August.
This shortfall has hit farmers hard, with kharif crops planted on only 60 lakh hectares out of a planned 84 lakh.
Karnataka groundwater drops over 1,000 feet
Groundwater is running low in most areas, with some places seeing levels drop by over 1,000 feet.
Popular crops like chili, onion, and tomato are struggling too.
The government says it's working to ensure people still get drinking water, fodder for animals, and job support in these tough spots.