Karnataka declares 23 more taluks drought affected, total 124 regions

Local authorities will use necessary relief and response measures in accordance with State Disaster Response Fund guidelines to roll out relief measures:

ground-truthing was conducted through a mobile application in 214 villages across 24 taluks, and the KSNDMC would review the drought situation every week.

Officials say if dry conditions continue, even more areas could be added to the list.

The state is hoping these steps bring some much-needed help to farmers and communities hit hardest by the drought.