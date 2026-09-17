Karnataka declares 23 more taluks drought affected, total 124 regions
Karnataka just declared 23 more taluks as drought-affected, raising the count to 124 regions struggling with low rainfall this season.
The move comes after fresh assessments by the state's disaster monitoring team and means these areas can now get extra support and relief for the next six months.
Karnataka to roll out SDRF relief
Local authorities will use necessary relief and response measures in accordance with State Disaster Response Fund guidelines to roll out relief measures:
ground-truthing was conducted through a mobile application in 214 villages across 24 taluks, and the KSNDMC would review the drought situation every week.
Officials say if dry conditions continue, even more areas could be added to the list.
The state is hoping these steps bring some much-needed help to farmers and communities hit hardest by the drought.