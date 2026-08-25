Karnataka draft voter list flags 43.81L people, voters must confirm

Booth-level officers will handle the verification and send out notices (especially in Bengaluru, where nearly half of all exclusions are happening).

If you're contacted, attend the hearing at the date, time and venue in the notice, and submit at least one document from the list of 11 documents, or request home verification if needed.

Hearings will generally be located close to voters' homes, and if you disagree with a decision, you can appeal it.

The updated voter roll drops October 27, so keep an eye out!