Karnataka draft voter list flags 43.81L people, voters must confirm
Karnataka's draft voter list has flagged 43.81 lakh people for possible errors, like anomalies, or mismatches with old records.
If you received a notice, you'll need to confirm your details in the next two months to make sure your name stays on the final list.
Attend hearing and submit 1 document
Booth-level officers will handle the verification and send out notices (especially in Bengaluru, where nearly half of all exclusions are happening).
If you're contacted, attend the hearing at the date, time and venue in the notice, and submit at least one document from the list of 11 documents, or request home verification if needed.
Hearings will generally be located close to voters' homes, and if you disagree with a decision, you can appeal it.
The updated voter roll drops October 27, so keep an eye out!