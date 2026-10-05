Karnataka drought causes estimated ₹46,000cr crop losses, state seeks ₹7,142.64cr
India
Karnataka is in the middle of a major drought: now, 217 out of 240 talukas are struggling, and crop losses are estimated at about ₹46,000 crore.
With things getting worse (40 more talukas were just added to the list), the state has asked the central government for ₹7,142.64 crore in relief, almost double its earlier request.
Central government team starts Karnataka assessment
A central team is on a three-day visit to check out the damage firsthand and gather data from state officials.
Their findings will help decide how much support Karnataka gets.
Chief Minister DK Shivakumar put it plainly: The estimated crop losses have reached approximately ₹46,000 crore, highlighting just how tough things are for farmers right now.