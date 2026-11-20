The drought has wiped out over 50% of Karnataka's onion crop across 177 taluks, out of 154,000 hectares planted this season, about 128,000 hectares were hit hard.

To cope with the shortage, sellers have started sourcing onions 60% from Maharashtra and 40% from Vijayapura.

As B. Ravi Shankar, onion trader and secretary, from the Bengaluru Onion and Potato Merchants's Association put it: this switch has helped keep prices from climbing even higher, but wholesale rates still hover between ₹55 and ₹60 per kg, so supplies are clearly still tight.