Karnataka election office to send notices to nearly 4.4 million voters

Bengaluru alone accounts for over half the flagged cases, with issues like parents listed as barely older than their kids, or one parent linked to more than six children.

If you get a notice, expect a booth-level officer and an in-person hearing at a government venue (even if you upload documents online).

The notice will mention the name, place, and date of the hearing, along with the reason for which the person has received it, and will be published in both Kannada and English, and if you can't make it on the set date, you're allowed just one reschedule.