Karnataka expects 21,000 MW peak summer 2027 amid deficient rainfall

To meet the extra demand, Karnataka will buy almost 400 megawatts from private generators (via SHAKTI policy) starting April 2027 and get a daily supply of 1,000 megawatts from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana beginning November this year.

The state also plans to tap into spare capacity (2,000 to 3,000 megawatts) and source surplus power from other states through the One Nation, One Grid and One Frequency system.

With hydroelectric output down by 60%, Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, has urged everyone to use electricity wisely.